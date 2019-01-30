Denso unveils value priced PowerEdge line, coming to Canada soon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Denso Products and Services Americas is extending its offerings in the U.S. aftermarket with a value-priced product line known as PowerEdge.

Timelines have yet to be established for a Canadian rollout, but there are plans to bring the product line north of the border as well.

The initial product lineup includes heavy-duty starters, alternators, and heavy-duty diesel aftertreatment products.

The PowerEdge 39PE starter and aftertreatment products are available immediately, while the pad-mount and J180 170-amp alternator will be available this summer.

“We have positioned this product to meet the needs of a customer that would not have considered a Denso product before,” says Joe Mejaly, senior vice-president of Denso Products and Services America. “There’s specific price points in our industry, and those price points are all predicated on the age of the vehicle.

Target fleets include customers with vehicles that are more than six years old but want added durability.

Meanwhile, Denso’s diesel particulate filter (DPF) program now covers 93% of all makes and models. The DPFs and diesel oxidation catalysts (DOCs) include gaskets and clamps where required.

Globally, Denso secured $48 billion in annual revenue during 2017, and forecasts for this fiscal year are set at $48.9 billion. It has made 60 acquisitions and partnerships in the last two years alone.

In North America it now holds 31 companies and employs more than 24,000 people, with total sales exceeding $10 billion last year.