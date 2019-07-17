Design Interactive bringing VR to the shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Design Interactive is bringing the power of augmented and virtual reality to truck shops, with Virtual Equipment Training that can be used to deploy training materials based on virtual vehicles and equipment.

“Virtual Equipment Training gives technicians the ability train even when a vehicle or piece of equipment is not available,” says Matt Johnston, division head of commercial solutions. “This new capability improves shop productivity because technicians no longer have to waste valuable time waiting for equipment to be available or for suppliers to schedule classroom training. Technicians can train using augmented reality anywhere, anytime using nothing more than the phone already in their pocket.”

The capabilities are based on the company’s Augmentor transportation-focused augmented reality software.

The training can be based on actual and virtual parts, systems and vehicles, delivering information through mobile devices and HoloLens headsets.

“Virtual Equipment Training combines the best of virtual and augmented reality technologies in one piece of software” Johnston says. “With this new capability, suppliers can even test training content for products under development to establish effective and accurate maintenance and repair practices so they are consistently applied, leading to improved compliance and ‘fix it right the first time’ rates.”