DOT releases $1.86 billion in emergency relief funds

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $1.86 billion in emergency relief funding to help states accelerate critical infrastructure repairs needed following recent natural disasters and other catastrophic events.

The funding includes more than $908 million to repair damage caused by Hurricane Helene and brings the Federal Highway Administration’s total infrastructure commitment for Hurricane Helene damage to $3.4 billion. That includes $2.9 billion to North Carolina, the state hit hardest by the storm.

A stretch of road is closed after flooding from Hurricane Helene in September 2024. (Photo: iStock)

“The Federal Highway Administration will continue to work closely with states until all damaged roads and bridges are restored,” said FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster.

The total funding from FHWA will also be used to repair damage caused by flooding and mudslides in multiple states, as well as other disasters across the country.