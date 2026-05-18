DOT to make $3 billion available to states for bridge upgrades 

The U.S. Department of Transportation is making $3 billion available for states to invest in aging bridge infrastructure. The money is part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Investment Program (BIP).

“We are giving states and local governments more flexibility to decide how to best accelerate bridge building projects in their communities,” said FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster.

The BIP program offers planning grants that support planning, feasibility analyses, and revenue forecasting for future projects, and bridge project grants that support bridge replacement and rehabilitation, with total eligible costs of $100 million or less.

Planning grant applicants are due on June 15, and bridge project grant applications are due on June 29.