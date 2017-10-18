Driver wages and benefits outpace lower fuel costs in 2016: ATRI

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Transportation Research Institute released the findings of its 2017 report An Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking, and found that driver costs represent a higher percentage of overall costs than fuel does.

According to the data ATRI released, the average cost per mile in 2016 was $1.59. Key items that impacted this year’s costs was a drop in 17% of fuel costs from 2015 and a 5% increase in driver wages, and 18% increase in driver benefits.

“We eagerly await the release of ATRI’s operational costs research each year as an important barometer of our fleet performance versus our peers in the industry,” Bart Middleton, CEO of Grammer Industries said.

You can download the report at www.TruckingResearch.org.