Drivers chosen for fuel-efficiency roadshow

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Ten drivers have been selected to participate in Run on Less Regional, a fuel-efficiency roadshow.

It kicks off Oct. 7 at various locations and ends in Atlanta during the North American Commercial Vehicle Show Oct. 28–31.

Shell, the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) are the main sponsors of the event.

The drivers are working for C&S Wholesale Grocers, Hirschbach, Hogan Transportation, J.B. Hunt, Meijer, PepsiCo, Ploger Transportation, Schneider, Southeastern Freight Lines and UPS.

Their trucks will be equipped with a variety of different technologies and, as each fleet selects its own combination of technologies to achieve its fuel efficiency goals, no two trucks will be the same.

During three weeks in October, the drivers — hauling freight in different locations across the U.S. — will demonstrate that excellent fuel economy is possible in the growing regional haul segment of the trucking industry.

They typically travel no more than 300 miles from their base.

“The 10 drivers who are participating in Run on Less Regional have shown that fuel efficiency is as important in regional operations as it is in longhaul, over-the-road trucking,” said Mike Roeth, NACFE’s executive director.

“We are pleased that these drivers have agreed to participate in the Run to show all of us how they can get great fuel economy despite some of the challenges of regional haul including traffic, multiple stops, construction, etc.”