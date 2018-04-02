Drivers without ELD face out of service violations

GREENBELT, Md. – Those driving trucks in the U.S. without electronic logging devices (ELDs) or grandfathered automatic on-board recording devices (AOBRDs) will now risk 10 hours out of service.

Soft enforcement of a related mandate, which began on Dec. 18, came to an end on April 1. Passenger-carrying commercial vehicle drivers will face penalties of their own, but be placed out of service for eight hours.

Violations will be recorded on a roadside inspection report and the driver may be issued a ticket or civil penalty, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance reports.

Once the time out of service is completed, drivers will be allowed to continue to their final destinations if they accurately document hours of service using a paper logbook and have a copy of the inspection report or citation. If stopped before the final destination, the drivers will be expected to provide a copy of the inspection report and evidence like a bill of lading that proves they are continuing the original trip, the alliance says.

If drivers are re-dispatched without getting a compliant ELD, they will face the out of service penalties unless traveling empty back to the principle place of business or terminal to get an ELD, it adds.

All violations will now be counted against Safety Measurement System (SMS) scores that can trigger investigations under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) program.

Those who used an AOBRD prior to Dec. 18, 2017 could install and use additional ELD-capable devices with complaint AOBRD software until Dec. 16, 2019.