East names Kenney director of national fleet sales

RANDOLPH, Ohio – Aluminum trailermaker East Manufacturing has promoted Douglas Kenney to director of national fleet Sales.

In his new position, Kenney will continue to be responsible for fleet sales in North America while enhancing East’s position as an industry leader, the company said.

“Doug has added tremendous value to the company by providing an in-depth understanding of our large fleet customer needs,” said Dave de Poincy, president and COO.

“His strong business acumen and expertise ensures that East remains customer focused and top of mind to our fleet customers.”

With 38 years in the trailer industry, Kenney began his career in 1981 at Fruehauf Trailer. With both manufacturing and dealer expertise, Kenney has extensive trailer sales experience. He joined East after six years with Great Dane Trailers.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass.

East is a manufacturer of aluminum flatbed, drop deck, dump and refuse trailers as well as aluminum truck bodies and steel dump trailers.