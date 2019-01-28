Eaton named Bezares master distributor

GALESBURG, Mich. – Eaton will become a North American master distributor for Bezares SA’s mobile power hydraulic portfolio, and will also provide post-sale service and support throught he Roadranger field team.

Bezares SA produces Power Takeoffs (PTOs), hydraulic pumps, fittings, tanks, valves and other related mobile power hydraulic components.

Since transmissions power the PTOs, Eaton will be able to offer insights to develop customized systems for vocational and specialty applications, the company says.

“Eaton’s market reputation, customer reach and Roadranger support network make them an ideal partner for Bezares as we look to quickly increase our presence in the North American marketplace,” said Francisco Pulido, general manager, Bezares USA. “Our extensive mobile power portfolio is a natural complement to Eaton’s existing truck products and services.”