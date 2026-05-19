Einride, Ease Logistics to begin autonomous truck test

Einride and Ease Logistics announced the deployment Einride autonomous trucks into proof-of-concept service between Ease’s warehouses in Marysville, Ohio.



Operations will take place on Ease property and local public roads, using two of Einride’s advanced autonomous electric trucks. The trucks will soon begin transporting goods between warehouses, generating data on impacts to warehousing, distribution, and transportation.

Einride’s self-driving vehicles are cab-less electric trucks. (Photo: Einride)

The self-driving vehicles are cab-less electric trucks. A remote operator monitors the trucks off-site and can intervene if needed.

This deployment is an extension of the Ohio Department of Transportation and DriveOhio’s Truck Automation Corridor Project, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

“Deployments like this help move autonomous trucking from controlled pilots into daily freight operations, where safety, reliability, and efficiency can be evaluated at scale,” said Ease President and CEO Peter Coratola Jr.

“Deploying our autonomous trucks in daily logistics operations with Ease reflects years of rigorous development and real-world validation. Safety is not a feature we add to our technology, it is the foundation everything is built on,” said Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride. “Our partnership with EASE and the Truck Automation Corridor Project is proof that autonomous electric freight isn’t a future ambition, it’s a safe, working reality today.”