Einride gets approval to operate autonomous trucks in Texas

Einride announced it has received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to operate its autonomous trucks in Austin, Texas.

The announcement comes a week after the Sweden-based company demonstrated its autonomous technology and cab-less electric Level 4 autonomous truck in Austin, Texas. Einride has already received similar approvals for deployments in Arizona, Colorado, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Einride operates a cab-less electric Level 4 autonomous truck. (Photo: Einride)

“Receiving government approval to operate our vehicles on public roads in a fifth U.S. state is a testament to the safety and maturity of our autonomous technology and is another significant milestone in our U.S. expansion,” said CEO Roozbeh Charli. ”Texas will be a core hub for our American autonomous freight operations, and we will continue to strengthen our collaboration with infrastructure operators and regulators as we scale deployments across the country.”

Earlier this month, Einride signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SH 130 Concession Company to position SH 130, which connects Austin and San Antonio, as the preferred corridor for autonomous freight operations in Texas.

Einride was the first autonomous truck company to partner with SH 130 Concession Company in this initiative. The collaboration will establish an infrastructure-ready testbed for Einride’s vehicles.

“This partnership with SH 130 Concession Company marks an important step forward in proving the scalability and economic benefits of electric and autonomous freight,” said Charli.



SH 130 Concession Company manages a 41-mile southern section of the SH 130 toll road that serves as an alternative to Interstate 35.