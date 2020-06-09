Employer survey sheds light on Covid-19 impact

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada will host a labor market briefing June 17 to share insights from its recent employer survey.

It will shed light on how Covid-19 is affecting employment, what HR measures have been implemented as a result of the pandemic, and how it will impact key HR activities over the next few months.

“Trucking HR Canada is committed to supporting trucking and logistics employers as they cope and respond to the Covid-19 crisis” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR.

“And we are also committed to ensuring that our approaches and actions are evidence-based. These survey results, analyzed by leading economists from the Conference Board of Canada, provide just that.”

Craig Faucette, Trucking HR’s director of policy and programs, will present the briefing.