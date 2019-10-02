Fares for commercial trucks using B.C. Ferries could increase 2.3% annually

VICTORIA, B.C. – Rates for the use of B.C. Ferries could go up by a maximum of 2.3% annually from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2024, including for commercial traffic.

The Office of B.C. Ferries Commissioner confirmed to Truck News-West that trucks will be subject to the same price cap increase as all other fares, and that the cap applies to the average of all fares.

“This final price cap decision confirms the preliminary decision announced on April 1 of this year,” said Commissioner Sheldon Stoilen. “We believe these increases are in the public interest–affordable to ferry users and taxpayers, while sufficient to allow B.C. Ferries to meet their financial targets, barring any extraordinary situation.”

Though the Commissioner does not set the fares for B.C. Ferries, it does place caps on how much they can be increased.

“How this will be applied to individual fares has yet to be determined,” said B.C. Ferries president and CEO Mark Collins. “B.C. Ferries will work within the framework outlined in the ruling.”

Since first announcing the preliminary decision on the price cap in April, the Commissioner’s office said it took all public consultation into account.

The B.C. Trucking Association said it does not object to the potential increases, as they are related to inflation and are not unreasonable.

