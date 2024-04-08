FCCC’s president Jeff Sather to retire in May

Freightliner Custom Chassis (FCCC) — a manufacturer of gas, diesel and alternative-fuel chassis — has announced president and chief executive officer (CEO) Jeff Sather will retire as of May 3. His successor has not been named yet.

Sather has served as FCCC’s president and CEO since 2018 and oversaw the launch of several products and service initiatives, the company said in a news release.

His retirement caps 38 years of his professional career, including more than 23 years across a variety of roles at Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), FCCC’s parent company.

In his earlier career, Sather served as DTNA’s general manager of controlling for nearly a decade. He also held the roles of accounting director, and director of market and revenue controlling for the trucks segment.