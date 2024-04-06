Lachaine becomes new TransX president
CN Transport announced Derek Lachaine is the new president and chief executive officer (CEO) of TransX, which has been part of the CN network since 2018.
With more than 20 years at TransX, Lachaine has held different positions. He started by managing linehaul operations, became a director of pricing and customer service, vice-president of truckload sales and operations and, most recently, the company’s chief operations officer in 2024.
“[This] uniquely positions him to be a driving force in our next chapter of growth,” CN said in its LinkedIn post.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.