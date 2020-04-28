Feed the Frontline campaign kicks off
WINDSOR, Ont. – The Windsor Transportation Club has begun delivering free meals to Windsor-Essex region’s healthcare workers.
This week, 320 meals were delivered to the staff of Windsor Regional Hospital at three locations, it said Tuesday.
The club launched the Feed the Frontline initiative in partnership with local restaurants and other food service providers.
“We have confirmed, or are in the process of confirming orders for nearly 1,500 meals to be delivered over the coming weeks,” the club said.
The next round of deliveries, scheduled for next week, will go to the staff of Windsor Regional Hospital.
The program is aimed at highlighting how frontline workers are helping other frontline workers battling the effects of Covid-19, the club said.
Very nice idea to show support to front line workers. Windsor has a very big problem with homeless living on the street and no where to get meals or go the bathroom or wash up. I volunteer on a wheelchair van along with other people. We see homeless people go to the hospital and get sent back out onto the street. That happened to me 5 weeks ago along with other people after I transport some homeless to a hospital one who died from C19.