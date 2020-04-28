Feed the Frontline campaign kicks off

WINDSOR, Ont. – The Windsor Transportation Club has begun delivering free meals to Windsor-Essex region’s healthcare workers.

This week, 320 meals were delivered to the staff of Windsor Regional Hospital at three locations, it said Tuesday.

The club launched the Feed the Frontline initiative in partnership with local restaurants and other food service providers.

“We have confirmed, or are in the process of confirming orders for nearly 1,500 meals to be delivered over the coming weeks,” the club said.

The next round of deliveries, scheduled for next week, will go to the staff of Windsor Regional Hospital.

The program is aimed at highlighting how frontline workers are helping other frontline workers battling the effects of Covid-19, the club said.