FHWA offers safety data award to college students
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is still seeking undergraduate and graduate students to use roadway data to research a safety topic and prepare for a career in highway safety.
The FHWA’s Excellence in Highway Safety Data Award is designed to encourage students to use Highway Safety Information System (HSIS) data to investigate a topic that advances highway safety and to develop a paper to document their original research.
The contest will consider submissions by individual students or groups of students. The author’s analysis must be conducted on data requested and acquired from HSIS.
The submission deadline for the award is May 1.
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