Fleet Safety Council opts for virtual conference

TORONTO, Ont. — The Fleet Safety Council (FSC) has decided to hold its annual educational conference online because of Covid-19, the organization announced Wednesday.

“After careful consideration, the FSC conference committee has made the difficult decision to forego our annual in-person conference for 2020, and move to a virtual format,” it said.

“As health and safety professionals, the committee unanimously felt that it wouldn’t be wise to hold a sold-out in-person conference at this time.”

The conference is scheduled for Oct. 2. Registration details and the full agenda will be announced soon.

The organization has already begun planning for next year’s conference and trade show, which will be held Oct. 1, 2021, in Brampton, Ont., it said.