Fleet turns to AI to stop Covid-19

TORONTO, Ont.—An Ontario fleet is using an artificial intelligence solution to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Anderson Haulage, based in Gormley, Ont., has installed ThermalPass, a walkthrough fever detection system developed by Predictiv AI of Toronto.

The system screens employees as they enter the facility. The Gormley site employs about 90 people.

The ThermalPass fever detection system was installed at Anderson Haulage in Gormley, Ont., this week. (Photo: Predictiv AI)

Anderson is the first North American customer of the medical device, approved by Health Canada.

ThermalPass was developed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and other fever-bearing contagions in high-traffic locations, according to Predictive AI.

It identifies potential at-risk fever carriers by detecting elevated body temperature. The system employs multiple medical-grade infrared sensors for greater accuracy and reliability.

There are no cameras, ensuring privacy and anonymity.

“With a touchless scan rate of up to 60 people per minute, ThermalPass keeps people moving, avoiding long lines and wait times,” Predictiv AI said.

Price for portable models starts at US$6,900.

Predictiv AI stressed that it is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 at this time.