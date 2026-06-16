FleetForce, Swift Transportation partner on CDL training program in Alabama

FleetForce Truck Driver Training has partnered with Swift Transportation to provide CDL training and certification at Swift’s terminal in Mobile, Ala.

The companies said the partnership is intended to help address demand for truck drivers in the Southeast while supporting workforce development within Swift’s own operations.

(File photo: John G. Smith)

“Alabama operates heavily on the trucking industry, and right now, it needs more qualified drivers to keep up,” said Tra Williams, president and CEO of FleetForce.

“With trucking responsible for moving 75% of all freight into, out of, and through the state, the pressure to build a stronger driver workforce is real and growing. Our partnership with Swift is a direct response to that demand.”

“We are excited to offer expanded career opportunities for both new and experienced drivers. Our longstanding partnership with FleetForce continues to grow, and we’re proud to provide onsite CDL training at our Mobile location,” added Kort Chase, vice president of recruiting at Swift Transportation.

The Mobile location marks FleetForce’s first training program in Alabama. The company has other existing programs in Texas and North Carolina.