Fleets Reap Benefits From Weigh My Truck App

Fast access to scale tickets and scale data is a big plus for fleets.

Drivers are not the only ones who benefit from CAT Scale’s Weigh My Truck app. There are benefits to fleets as well. Fleets that have set up profiles in the Weigh My Truck portal receive notifications each time a driver weighs one of their trucks. A secure copy of the scale ticket is emailed to the fleet, and to the driver, right after the vehicle is weighed. Fleets do not pay extra for this service, and it saves them the time and aggravation of tracking down their drivers to receive weigh tickets. Fleets can authorize their drivers to use Comdata, EFS and Quik Q cards, or corporate credit cards to pay for the tickets, or they can authorize a nightly account draft based on the weigh tickets for the day.

A fleet can also see its drivers’ Weigh My Truck accounts that are linked to the fleet’s profile. Fleets using ACH, credit card, or PayPal payment options can add or remove drivers in real time.

However, one of the biggest benefits is that daily, the fleet can download a CSV file with all pertinent information about all the trucks weighed the previous day. The fleet summary includes date, time, truck number, trailer number, load number, cargo, and gross weight, as well as steer axle, drive axle, and trailer axle weights. It also includes information on the scale’s location and the fee that was processed for weighing the truck.

Weight scale tickets generated using the Weigh My Truck app are covered by the CAT Scale Guarantee. That means, if a driver gets an overweight fine from the state after the CAT Scale ticket shows the weight reading is legal, CAT Scale will reimburse the driver for the amount of the fine. When necessary, some cases a CAT Scale representative will appear in court with the driver as a witness.

Fleets can see at a glance what each truck weighed and can spot problems. They’re able to see trucks that are consistently over the weight limit in general or over on an axle, which is an indication of a loading issue. Fleets can also see if there are problems with trucks coming out of a certain warehouse or depot. Having hard data available can make it easier to discuss issues of improper loading with the driver or customer.

It’s easy for fleets to set up an account—it’s free—by visiting the Create Fleet Manager Account page on the Weigh My Truck website. They input basic information, including payment type. For fleets with EFS, Comdata, Quick Q, and ACH accounts, CAT Scale can do a bulk uploading to create driver accounts, saving the fleet time.

CAT Scale also provides training material that the fleet can use to train drivers on how to use the app.

In the end, the Weigh My Truck app offers fleets many benefits, not the least of which is saving drivers time.

To learn how to set up your Weigh My Truck account, go to Create Fleet Manager Account.

Read a previous interview with CAT Scale’s vice-president of marketing.

Read a previous article on how the app works.

Read a previous article on how drivers benefit from the app.