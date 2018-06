NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Brad Fletcher of Terrapure Environmental has been named the latest chairman of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC), replacing John Harrison of CPC Logistics Canada who becomes past-chairman. Shari Lagala of Patene Building Sullies is first vice-chairwoman, and Steve Lawn of Parkland Fuel Corporation is second vice-chairman.

The announcements were made during the group’s annual meeting.

Directors for the latest term are as follows: