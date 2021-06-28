FLO Components gets Lincoln’s top distributor honor

FLO Components last week received the SKF Lubrication Management, Lincoln Distinguished Distributor Award for 2020.

The award is presented annually for outstanding sales performance to one or two distributors in North America. FLO, a Mississauga, Ont.-based greasing solutions company has been the leading distributor for Lincoln in Ontario since 1977 and has been previously recognized with this award in 1999, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2017.

Bert Nyenhuis, right, presented the award to Chris Deckert and Mike Deckert, left. (Photo: FLO Components)

The award was presented to FLO’s president, Chris Deckert and vice-president, Mike Deckert by SKF Lubrication management, Ontario district manager, Bert Nyenhuis.

Nyenhuis said, “In my decades of working in this industry, I have never seen a more dedicated and skilled group of people working towards lubrication system excellence. It continues to be my pleasure to support them.”

Chris Deckert said, “It was an honor to receive this award. 2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for us, as it was for most companies and people around the world in the grips of this global pandemic. The dedication and resilience of our staff and our strong relationships with our customers helped us pull through the worst of it.”