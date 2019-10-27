FlowBelow to boost International LT mpg package performance

ATLANTA, Ga. – FlowBelow Aero has unveiled a custom drive wheel fairing system for the 2020 International LT Series mpg package.

Navistar and FlowBelow jointly developed the system that will be available in standard and enhanced aero configurations, the companies announced at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show.

The enhanced aero configuration includes larger fairings that are capable of even greater fuel savings.

Both configurations can also be ordered as a stand-alone factory option on the International LT and RH Series trucks beginning in March 2020.

The International MPG package for the LT Series already included FlowBelow wheel covers and Tractor AeroKit, along with chassis skirts, a roof fairing, cab extenders, and optional bumper valance.

“The drive wheel fairings were designed by FlowBelow to work optimally with the International LT,” said Gordon Virginski, vice-president of OEM and dealer programs at FlowBelow Aero. “The new custom drive wheel fairing system will complement the other components in the MPG package.”

The custom drive wheel fairing system will also be available through International Truck’s aftermarket sales channels.