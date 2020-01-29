FMCSA extends Entry-Level Driver Training deadline by 2 years

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended the compliance date for the Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) from Feb. 7, 2020, to Feb. 7, 2022.

“This action will provide FMCSA additional time to complete development of the Training Provider Registry (TPR),” the agency said Wednesday.

“The TPR will allow training providers to self-certify that they meet the training requirements and will provide the electronic interface that will receive and store ELDT certification information from training providers and transmit that information to the state driver licensing agencies (SDLAs).”

The extension also provides the SDLAs with time to modify their IT systems and procedures to accommodate their receipt of driver-specific ELDT data from the TPR, the agency added.

FMCSA is delaying the entire ELDT final rule, as opposed to a partial delay as proposed, due to delays in implementation of the TPR that were not foreseen when the proposed rule was published, it said.