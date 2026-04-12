FMCSA extends paper medical card exemption until October

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued another exemption allowing fleets and truck drivers to continue using paper copies of medical certificates for up to 60 days after being issued.

The current extension runs until Oct. 11 and provides additional time for state driver’s licensing agencies and certified medical examiners as they transition to the electronic transmission of medical certification data required under the National Registry final rule.

The agency recommended that certified examiners continue issuing paper medical examiner’s certificates to drivers, in addition to submitting examination results electronically.

FMCSA said it does not expect to need to issue further exemptions.