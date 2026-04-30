FMCSA preps for transition to new Motus registration system

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is reminding fleets to take steps now to be prepared as the new Motus registration system rolls out.

The agency said that by May 14, fleets should log into the FMCSA Portal account to confirm it is active. They should check that all company information, operation classification, and the individuals authorized to access the account are correct. Updates can be made in the portal.

Additional information can be found through the FMCSA Contact Center or by calling 1-800-832-5660.

The Motus online registration system is designed to replace the Unified Registration System (URS). A notice in the Federal Register indicated that FMCSA expects to proceed with implementation in the second quarter.