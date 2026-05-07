FMCSA revokes additional ELDs from registered list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on May 7 announced it had revoked additional electronic logging devices (ELDs) from the list of registered devices for failing to meet the minimum regulatory requirements.

FMCSA said the Safe ELDs from Bemorex Inc. — both for Android and IOS — as well as the MyLogs ELD from Mylogs Inc., have been revoked.

Motor carriers and truck drivers using revoked ELDs are urged to discontinue using the devices and revert to paper logs or other logging software to record required hours-of-service data. They have until July 7 to replace them with compliant models.

If the ELD providers correct the deficiencies, the devices will be placed back on the registered devices list, FMCSA said.