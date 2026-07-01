Fourth of July holiday is prime time for cargo thieves

The Fourth of July holiday weekend in the United States is historically considered a particularly attractive time for cargo thieves to strike.

Fraud-monitoring and compliance specialist Overhaul noted that in 2026, Independence Day falls on a Saturday, which means some warehouses, distribution centers, and receiving facilities may observe the holiday on adjacent days. As a result, shippers and logistics providers should prepare for limited or altered facility hours.

Organized groups are increasingly active during holiday periods, often exploiting longer dwell times and reduced staffing to target unattended freight. (Photo: iStock)

“Extended holiday weekends present heightened cargo theft risks,” Overhaul said. “Organized theft groups are increasingly active during these periods, often exploiting longer dwell times and reduced staffing to target unattended freight, especially high-value goods like electronics, premium apparel, alcohol, and cost-dense food products.”

Danny Ramon, director of intelligence and response at Overhaul, recommended that for over-the-road shipments, any stops made during the holiday period be in secured areas, with trailer doors backed to a solid surface, if possible. Immediate escalation, with a clear path to effectively engage law enforcement, is critical to recovering stolen cargo.

CargoNet has previously shared research indicating that theft activity is concentrated around extended weekend closures, likely due to loaded conveyances left unattended before the holiday.

California, Texas, and Illinois are among the states most targeted by cargo thieves, with non-alcoholic beverages, appliances, and electronics among the most popular items stolen.