Freightliner Custom Chassis celebrates milestone with UPS

GAFFNEY, S.C. – Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) has delivered its 50,000th chassis to UPS.

The chassis was specially branded and displayed at a recent celebration.

“This is a momentous and special day for FCCC, one that is the culmination of an incredible amount of teamwork, dedication and effort on the part of a lot of people over the past 20-plus years,” said Jeff Sather, president of FCCC. “This is also a day that certainly wouldn’t be possible without UPS, a customer who views us as much more than just a vendor – but rather as a valued, strategic partner, as they have for more than two decades.”

FCCC began supplying UPS with chassis in 1996, and has delivered as many as 6,000 chassis in a single year.

“UPS has become – and remains – the global leader in logistics and delivery by being efficient, reliable and forward-thinking,” Sather said. “In turn, they need their delivery vehicles to be efficient and reliable. We’re honored they continue to entrust a significant portion of their fleet to us and we’re excited about what FCCC can help them accomplish over the next 20-plus years.”