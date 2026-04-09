FTR opens registration for 2026 transportation conference

Freight Transportation Research (FTR) has opened early bird registration for its 2026 Transportation Conference, as fleets and shippers look for clearer signals in an increasingly volatile freight market.

The conference, scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in Indianapolis, Ind., comes at a time when the industry continues to grapple with economic uncertainty, FTR said in a news release, adding these conditions are forcing companies to make capital, procurement and operational decisions without a consistent playbook, often reacting to market changes rather than anticipating them.

In 2026, FTR analysts and industry experts will focus on translating macroeconomic volatility, freight demand variability and capacity shifts into actionable strategies for fleets, shippers and supply chain operators.

(File photo: James Menzies)

The conference content will be based on FTR’s Freight•cast forecasting methodology to provide a forward-looking view of the market.

Attendees will be able to customize their participation through a series of focused tracks.

The truck track will cover equipment trends on Aug. 31 and freight market dynamics on Sept. 1. A freight-focused track, aimed at shippers, will examine truck freight on Sept. 1 and rail freight on Sept. 2. A rail track will address rail freight demand on Sept. 2 and equipment outlooks on Sept. 3.

FTR said the event will also provide opportunities to network with decision-makers across the trucking, rail, intermodal, and broader supply chain sectors.