Geotab says fleets cut idling by up to 30% with data-driven strategies

Fleets are reducing idling by up to 30% and cutting fuel costs as they turn to data-driven strategies to manage rising energy prices and operational pressures, according to Geotab’s fifth annual Sustainability and Impact Report.

Released March 25, the report highlights how connected vehicle data is helping organizations improve efficiency, lower emissions, and enhance safety across global operations.

“Fuel volatility is a reminder that sustainability is a business strategy,” said Neil Cawse, founder and CEO of Geotab, in a news release. “When integrated with a pragmatic focus on short-term value, sustainability measures can drive both efficiency and profitability. Every operational improvement is an immediate, measurable step toward resilience and growth.”

The report points to several real-world examples of fleets translating data into cost savings and operational improvements.

In the United States, Richards Building Supply projected more than $195,000 in annual savings from a 90-day pilot with Geotab Vitality, with a 41% improvement in safe driving behavior and 8% reduction in collision risk. Meanwhile, the City of Carmel used a custom dashboard to validate emissions reductions from a biodiesel fuel pilot program.

At the same time, Schneider Canada, leveraging Geotab insights for fleet right-sizing and driver coaching, was able to reduce idling fuel usage by 23%, achieving 17% better fuel efficiency than the industry

benchmark. The company also reduced overall GHG emissions from their service vehicles by 14% in the past year.

Geotab also said its connected electric vehicles travelled more than 870 million miles (1.4 billion km) in 2025, highlighting that fleets increasingly use telematics data to guide electrification strategies and improve vehicle utilization.

The report also outlines Geotab’s internal sustainability efforts — including a 42.5% year-over-year reduction in Scope 2 emissions and a 14% reduction in Scope 3 emissions through supplier engagement — as it works towards the goal of of reducing absolute emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 50% by 2030, with a long-term commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

Read the full report here.