Glasvan Great Dane receives top honors

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Glasvan Great Dane has received Great Dane’s top honors for outstanding customer service and reefer sales, the company announced Thursday.

“It’s of great honour to be awarded as a dealer who prides itself on providing customer service excellence,” said George Cobham Jr., vice-president of sales and marketing at Glasvan Great Dane.

Glasvan Great Dane was honored for its customer service. (Photo: GGD)

“Our staff plays a big role in winning this award, and each year we dedicate significant time and resources to enhance our service and the experience that we provide to our valued customers.”

The annual customer service award recognizes Great Dane dealers in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central and South America, who supply their clients with the solutions they require for the safe and efficient transportation of their goods.

For 17 years straight, Glasvan has been recognized and awarded by Great Dane for various sales achievements.

“This award is particularly special as it recognizes after sales support,” said Rob Ulsh, Great Dane’s vice-president of dealer and international sales.

This year, Glasvan also won the International Reefer Dealer of the Year award, recognizing the company as one of the highest-volume dealers in reefer sales and service in Canada.