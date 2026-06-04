Gordie Howe bridge opening ‘can’t come soon enough’ for carriers: OTA

The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) says carriers are eagerly awaiting the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, arguing the new crossing is needed to help ease mounting toll and operational costs in the Windsor-Detroit corridor.

As the bridge officials continue to target a spring 2026 opening, the OTA emphasizes ‘the new corridor cannot open soon enough’, as some carriers report additional monthly costs ranging from $20,000 to more than $100,000 per fleet to maintain normal shipping schedules through the corridor, according to a news release.

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge represents an incredibly important milestone for North-South trade facilitation,” said Lak Shoan, director of policy for the OTA. “This corridor is a vital economic artery for thousands of commercial vehicles delivering essential goods daily. Our members simply cannot wait for the bridge to open, as it will bring much-needed, immediate operational and toll relief to carriers who are currently absorbing high border-crossing premiums.

The association said the new crossing is expected to improve capacity, freight movement and supply chain resiliency between Canada and the U.S., adding it has worked closely with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority on commercial vehicle operations, driver efficiency and customs processing ahead of the launch.