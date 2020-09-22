Grant Group acquires Empire

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Grant Group of Companies (GGC), which specializes in the haulage of construction materials, has acquired Empire Transportation of Grimsby, Ont.

The financial details were not disclosed.

GGC specializes in the transportation of construction materials. (Photo: GGC)

Both GGC and Empire are family owned businesses. Empire, which specializes in the transportation of heavy loads, was founded in 1961 by Sam Kingma.

“The core values set by Sam and continued through his children are what made Empire so successful, and so attractive to us,” said GGC president Bradley Grant.

“They are the same values shared by the Grant Group. We look forward to working with Empire’s customers, and we warmly welcome its drivers, management and support staff.”

Empire specializes in heavy loads. (Photo: Empire)

The Grant Group comprises John Grant Haulage, Hutton Transport, Active Transport, Active Logistics (Buffalo), Hurdman Bros., Movin’ Freight and BJG Warehousing & Distribution (Milton/Montreal).

Its fleet consists of more than 350 tractors and 650 trailers.

GGC said the Kingma family will continue to run Empire as part of the group.