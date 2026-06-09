Port of Long Beach, partners to develop ‘Green Truck Corridor’ in California

The Port of Long Beach, Calif., has joined with two partners to develop the world’s first port-powered Green Truck Corridor, connecting Long Beach with California’s Central Valley, one of the nation’s busiest truck routes for global trade.

Port CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba recently joined Jose Cardenas, CEO of Lincoln Transportation Services, and Joe Vargas, president of Wonderful Real Estate Development, to sign a memorandum of understanding supporting the development of the Green Truck Corridor.

Trucks wait to enter the Port of Long Beach. (Photo: iStock)

Currently, more than 300,000 TEUs of imports and exports flow annually between the San Pedro Bay ports complex in Southern California and the southern Central Valley, a major agricultural center.

The Wonderful Logistics Center is a 2,000-acre logistics center located along the BNSF Railway main line in Shafter, about 150 miles from the Port of Long Beach. WLC provides an inland connection between California’s ports and businesses across the western United States.

Lincoln will serve as the corridor’s inaugural lead truck ambassador. The company, which has ordered 300 Tesla Semi electric trucks, expects its first 50 to 70 trucks to arrive in June.

The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration and future development, reflecting a shared, early-stage effort to advance a more coordinated model for goods movement.

“This innovative partnership builds on our work to decarbonize the trans-Pacific through our pioneering green shipping corridors by making the inland supply chain more efficient and sustainable,” Hacegaba said. “We are creating a cleaner supply chain as we keep the American economy moving.”

Hacegaba first announced plans to establish the Port’s first Green Truck Corridor at his inaugural State of the Port Address in January. The corridor is part of the Port of Long Beach’s broader efforts to become the world’s first zero-emissions seaport.