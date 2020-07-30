Hamilton updating Truck Plan

HAMILTON, Ont. – Hamilton, Ont. is undergoing a comprehensive review of its truck routes, and is seeking feedback from the trucking industry.

“The City of Hamilton is recognized as a goods movement gateway between Southern Ontario and international markets as a result of the goods movement corridors (rail lines, highways) and intermodal freight facilities (airport, port, rail yards) that exist,” the municipality says in its call for feedback.

Cityscape of Hamilton, Canada.

“Because of their increased size and weight and potential safety and environmental impacts, the movement of trucks needs special consideration.”

A Truck Route Master Plan was originally approved in 2010, but the city says issues to emerge since then include growth in employment areas such as the Airport Employment Growth District and Red Hill Business Park, encroachment on surrounding rural areas, as well as new truck technologies, environmental considerations and more.

The current review will look to align the Truck Route Master Plan with the city’s strategic vision, community health and wellbeing, and public feedback.

A map tool is offered to identify important routes and where there’s a need for improvement, the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) says. There’s also a related survey, and opportunities before Aug. 6 to request one-on-one calls with city study teams. Comments can also be submitted to transportation@hamilton.ca.

“Your full participation in this process is encouraged, to ensure that essential goods movement routes are maintained and improved to be safe for all users,” OTA says.