HDA Truck Pride raises $70,000 for AACF at annual meeting

HDA Truck Pride network raised $70,000 for the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) during its 2026 Annual Meeting and Giving Rally, which brought together more than 850 distributors, suppliers and industry partners.

The event featured fundraising activities throughout the week, including a live auction and cornhole tournament, with proceeds supporting AACF programs that assist families in the aftermarket industry who are facing hardship.

(Logo: HDA Truck Pride Network)

“The generosity and engagement we saw this week was truly inspiring,” said Tina Hubbard, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride, in a news release. “Raising $70,000 for AACF reflects the powerful heart of this network— coming together to support our own when it matters most.”

The annual meeting also included a tradeshow and breakout sessions focused on topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity preparedness, digital visibility, operational efficiency, and workforce development.

One of the event’s featured gatherings took place aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, where attendees networked and attended a tribute to veterans.