HDA Truck Pride raises $70,000 for AACF at annual meeting
HDA Truck Pride network raised $70,000 for the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) during its 2026 Annual Meeting and Giving Rally, which brought together more than 850 distributors, suppliers and industry partners.
The event featured fundraising activities throughout the week, including a live auction and cornhole tournament, with proceeds supporting AACF programs that assist families in the aftermarket industry who are facing hardship.
“The generosity and engagement we saw this week was truly inspiring,” said Tina Hubbard, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride, in a news release. “Raising $70,000 for AACF reflects the powerful heart of this network— coming together to support our own when it matters most.”
The annual meeting also included a tradeshow and breakout sessions focused on topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity preparedness, digital visibility, operational efficiency, and workforce development.
One of the event’s featured gatherings took place aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, where attendees networked and attended a tribute to veterans.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.