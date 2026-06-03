Hendrickson solar farm begins powering its Illinois bumper plant

Hendrickson announced that its new solar farm in Crest Hill, Ill., is now fully operational and is powering its bumper production facility with renewable energy for the first time.

Located adjacent to Hendrickson’s bumper manufacturing facility, the solar installation includes more than 2,040 panels and is expected to generate about 1.55 megawatt-hours of electricity annually. This output is sufficient to power the entire plant while delivering excess electricity back to the grid, supporting both Hendrickson’s operations and the broader community, according to a news release.

The Crest Hill facility manufactures bumpers for Class 8 truck OEMs, school bus manufacturers and the North American replacement bumper market

“By generating renewable energy on site, we are reinforcing Hendrickson’s long-standing focus on reliability, engineering excellence and lifecycle value for our customers, while taking meaningful steps to lessen our impact on the environment,” said Matt Joy, Hendrickson’s president and CEO. “This project took patience, collaboration and a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get us to the point where we can say our bumpers are being produced with renewable energy.”