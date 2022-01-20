Henry to lead KSMTA expansion into Canada

KSM Transport Advisors (KSMTA) has expanded into Canada with the launch of KSMTA Canada, it was announced Thursday.

KSMTA has appointed Chris Henry as chief operating officer of KSMTA Canada. Henry will introduce KSMTA’s freight network engineering and strategic planning services to the Canadian transportation market and develop KSMTA’s infrastructure and suite of product and service offerings.

Chris Henry (Photo: KSMTA)

KSMTA, the consulting arm of Katz, Sapper & Miller’s (KSM) Transportation Services Group is the wholly-owned subsidiary of KSM Business Services.

Henry is the co-founder and former leader of StakUp, the developer of an online benchmarking platform. He also established StakUp’s joint venture with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) to develop their TCA Profitability Program (TPP) benchmarking tool, which compares and contrasts trucking companies’ financial and operational performance.

While with TCA, Henry served as a facilitator for several TCA best practice groups. When StakUp was acquired by FreightWaves in 2019, Henry became its vice-president of carrier profitability. Most recently, he served as vice-president of customer experience and recognition programs for CarriersEdge, a provider of online training in the North American trucking industry, as well as the founder and manager of TCA’s “Best Fleets to Drive For” recognition program.

“We are excited and honored to welcome Chris to KSMTA’s leadership team,” said David Roush, KSMTA president.

“Over the past eight years, I have had the privilege of learning what makes carriers outperform from both a financial perspective and from a culture and values perspective. In every case, these components are inextricably linked,” Henry said.

Henry earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Nipissing University in Ontario, as well as an MBA from the University of Massachusetts. He will be based in London, Ont.