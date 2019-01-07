Historically large load hits Alberta highways

EDMONTON, Alta. – The heaviest load to be hauled on Alberta’s highway network started its trip from Edmonton to the Fort Saskatchewan area last night.

Weighing in at 820 tons, the 96-meter long splitter will arrive at its destination Jan. 9, and is expected to disrupt traffic in the Edmonton area, as well as along its planned route.

Splitters are pieces of petrochemical development equipment and are heavier and six times larger than Caterpillar’s largest mining truck used in the oilsands.

The load departed Dacro Industries’ yard around 9 p.m. Sunday night, made its way to the Anthony Henday, and will travel along Hwy 14, Hwy 834, and Hwy 15 to Lamont. It will then head north on Range Road 220 to a site near Fort Saskatchewan around noon Jan. 9.

Mammoet Canada is the carrier moving the splitter. The driver will occasionally need to pull over to the side of the road, which will create traffic delays for those following. At times along the route, it will also travel against the flow of traffic, with lanes blocked and escorts to ensure safety.

The load will travel below the posted speed limit, and guide vehicles and flag personnel will be present to control traffic.

With its overall size and configuration – 179 meters long, 9.5 meters wide, and 13 meters high – the load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder.

