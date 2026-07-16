Homeland Security to assist FMCSA in CDL school crackdown

The Department of Homeland Security announced it is assisting the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s crackdown on fraudulent commercial driver’s license (CDL) schools.

FMCSA has identified about 75 entry-level driving training schools suspected of fraudulent activities, including using improper driver certifications, falsifying training records, and failing to properly train drivers applying for CDLs.

DHS said its Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit will be involved in the investigations of these schools.

HSI will also work with FMCSA to address fraud regarding the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs.

“DHS law enforcement is partnering with the Department of Transportation to eliminate CDL fraud, strengthen the integrity of the CDL system, and investigate commercial driver’s license schools throughout the country,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. This is a whole-of-government approach, to keep America’s roads safe.”

“DHS will be a force multiplier of our efforts to clean up America’s roads,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.