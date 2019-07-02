Hundreds of classic trucks descend on Clifford

CLIFFORD, Ont. – This year’s Antique and Classic Truck Show in Clifford, Ont., saw a record number of vehicles participating in the 10th anniversary event.

“It was our largest show to date,” said Chris Hall, coordinator at the Great Lakes Truck Club, which organizes the annual show.

He said 305 trucks rolled into Rotary Park for the show, which he said is unlike any other.

“We specifically target people who are into classic trucks and like older trucks,” said Hall, 52, himself a passionate trucker who owns six classic trucks including a 1952 Kenworth.

“It is more than just a truck show. It’s also a meet and greet for veteran truck drivers, and it is their chance once a year to meet up with other truck drivers they met on the road over the years.”

Most trucks came from Ontario, but there were rigs from Quebec and Michigan too.

The 2019 Theme Truck was the Western Star, a brand which began production in Kelowna, B.C., in 1967.

More than 30 trucks, representing every model, were present at the Western Star Corral.

Ernie Sager, from St. George, Ont., was one of the many drivers seen admiring trucks at the corral.

Now 83, Sager has been on the road for more than 50 years. He said he was just 15 when he quit school and went trucking. In those days you could get a licence when you’re 15, he said.

In 59 years of accident-free driving, Sager has clocked 8 million kilometers, driving “all kinds of trucks” all over Canada and the United States.

He said he was happy that he could meet some of his old friends at the show.

This year’s show also featured an exhibit of trucking company logos by award-winning American historian Dale Bridge. Read more about Bridge’s passion here.