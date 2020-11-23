ICBC licensing offices requiring appointments

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC is now requiring customers to book appointments before visiting driver licensing offices at Burnaby Metrotown, Richmond Lansdowne, Surrey Guildford, Kamloops, and Victoria Wharf Street locations.

The measure, which begins today, is meant to minimize the number of people waiting for service and maintain the physical distancing required by the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

(Illustration: iStock)

Walk-in service is still available, but during specific timeframes.

Burnaby Driver Licensing (Metrotown) , 232 – 4820 Kingsway, Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

, 232 – 4820 Kingsway, Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Kamloops Driver Licensing , 937 Concordia Way, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

, 937 Concordia Way, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Victoria Wharf St. Driver Licensing , 955 Wharf St., Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

, 955 Wharf St., Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Richmond Driver Licensing (Lansdowne) , 402-5300 No. 3 Road, Monday – Saturday from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 402-5300 No. 3 Road, Monday – Saturday from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Surrey (Guildford), Unit C1A 15285-101st Ave, Monday – Saturday from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointments can be booked online at www.icbc.com/appointment, or by calling 1-800-950-1498, and can be booked up to 12 weeks in advance.

“Based on the results of the pilot, ICBC may consider making these changes permanent, expanding the pilot to other offices, or returning to taking walk-in customers and appointments, at all times,” ICBC says in a related notice.