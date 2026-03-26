Idaho law allows trucks to travel up to 80 mph
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a new law that eliminates split speed limits between trucks and cars on the state’s highways.
The law, which takes effect on July 1, means that trucks will be allowed to travel at the same top speed of 80 mph on some interstates.
The bill repeals a law prohibiting trucks from driving over 65 miles per hour.
According to the law, the difference in speed between vehicles is more dangerous than speed itself. Supporters argue that a 10 mph speed difference can increase dangerous vehicle interactions by up to 227%.
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Hammer down and suck up that $6 a gallon fuel. LOL