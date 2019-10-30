International fleet service platform connects with all makes

ATLANTA, Ga. – Navistar is preparing to offer greater insights into vehicle health through International 360, a communications platform to manage fleet service.

The equipment that’s monitored doesn’t even have to carry the company’s well-recognized diamond.

“International 360 enables all-makes integration,” said Friedrich Baumann, president – aftersales. “Fleets can also add trailers to International 360, and this is especially useful since so many of our dealers service trailers at the same time.”

There are no per-VIN surcharges to draw other equipment nameplates into the system, either.

With International 360, Navistar has integrated service-related communications and remote diagnostics into a single platform. It draws on more than 24 telematics service providers through the OnCommand Connection remote diagnostic service offering visibility into vehicle health, locations and more.

The OEM has also ensured that it can fully integrate with a fleet’s existing fleet management software providers and fleet management companies, making it possible to deliver International 360 data through an existing service.

Features include service status updates delivered through a related portal, email, or integrated third-party system, and a complete VIN-based service history and history for each repair order.

VIN-level data from existing fleet management systems and other sources can be accessed with one username and password, and it can be accessed on smartphones, tablets and computers using any major browser.

The integration with OnCommand Connection also offers fault details and recommended repair plans to help prioritize service. There are details about estimated completion times, too.

In terms of communications with dealerships, International 360 will accommodate online service requests, communications, and estimate approvals, while the integrated parts inventory data helps identify which dealer has the parts on hand.