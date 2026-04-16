Iowa 80 Trucking Museum breaks ground on expansion

The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum announced that ground has been broken on a 25,000 square foot expansion of the exhibit hall.

The addition will house historic trucks and other trucking memorabilia, including Sterling trucks from the 1920s to the 1940s, as well as a 1948 Mack EWSQ armored truck that hauled coins for Wells Fargo.

(Photo: Iowa 80)

When complete, the exhibit space will total 121,000 square feet. Construction is expected to be completed by this fall.

The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum will be open for normal business hours during the construction. Admission is free.