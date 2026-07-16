J.B. Hunt reports stronger 2Q results, says demand gradually improving

J.B. Hunt Transport Services said its second quarter net income was $181 million, or $1.91 per share, as revenue increased across almost all of its divisions.

Operating revenue was $3.5 billion, up 19% from $2.93 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The results topped analysts’ estimates and sent the company’s stock shares higher. In the second quarter of 2025, J.B. Hunt’s net income was $128.6 million, or $1.31 a share.

“It is increasingly clear that the freight market has changed. Capacity has tightened across the industry as safety-focused enforcement and broader supply pressures continue to affect available truckload capacity,” President and CEO Shelley Simpson said in a July 15 conference call. “We saw that tightening build throughout the quarter, including a noticeable step change around the annual Roadcheck event in early May that has persisted. While demand is improving gradually, the current market tightness is being driven primarily by supply conditions.”

J.B. Hunt reported revenue growth across nearly all of its business segments. (Photo: iStock)

The Truckload unit reported revenue of $240 million, up 35% from a year earlier, driven by a 14% increase in load volume and a 13% improvement in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue. However, operating loss was $1.3 million compared to operating income of $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2025.

“Operating performance declined from the prior year period primarily due to higher purchased transportation expense, which resulted in a 12% decline in gross profit,” the company said.

The Intermodal unit reported a 58% bump in operating income to $150.9 million, as volumes rose 10% and revenue totaled $1.75 billion.

“Overall demand for our intermodal service increased throughout the quarter driven by the strong value proposition it presents to customers facing higher fuel prices and constrained driver and capacity availability in other transportation modes,” the company said.

The Dedicated Contract Services and Integrated Capacity Solutions units also reported stronger quarterly results, while Final Mile Services saw revenue dip year over year.