Old Dominion reports strong revenue gain in May

Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line said its revenue per day increased 12.3% in May from the same month in 2025.

The Thomasville, N.C.-based fleet said in a June 4 statement that the gain was led by a gain in LTL revenue per hundredweight, which was partially offset by a 3.8% decrease in LTL tons per day.

(Photo: Old Dominion Freight Line)



Thus far in the second quarter, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 15.6% and 5.4%, respectively.

“While our LTL tons per day declined on a year-over-year basis in both April and May, demand has continued to improve as the quarter has progressed,” said President and CEO Marty Freeman.

In the first quarter, Old Dominon posted net income of $238.3 million, or $1.14 a share, compared with $254.7 million, $1.19, in the same quarter of 2025. Total revenue decreased 2.9% to $1.34 billion.

“Results reflect a continuation of the encouraging trends that started to develop late last year,” Freeman said during an earnings call.