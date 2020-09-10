Jens Holtinger to lead Volvo’s global truck production team

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Jens Holtinger has been appointed head of Volvo’s global truck production organization and member of the Volvo executive board.

He will replace Jan Ohlsson, who is retiring after a long career, the company said Thursday.

Jens Holtinger. (Photo: Volvo Group)

Holtinger, 50, began his career at the Volvo Group in 1995.

He has extensive international experience and has held many senior positions within production, such as head of production in Ghent, Belgium and Skovde and Tuve, Sweden.

Holtinger currently holds the position of senior vice- president Europe and Brazil truck manufacturing.

His appointment is effective as of Oct. 1.